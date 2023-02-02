Daily News Briefing

February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, with independent candidate Achilleas Demetriades being the latest to publish his detailed funding for the election campaign, presidential hopeful Nikos Christodoulides is left as one of the ‘bigger’ candidates that has yet to reveal any details as to the source of his election funds.

Meanwhile, the children’s specially designated accidents and emergencies department has started operating at Nicosia general hospital, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela announced on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the state appears to be in no rush to set up and launch more traffic cameras as 35,000 fines remain unpaid.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

