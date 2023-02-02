February 2, 2023

Fifteen arrests for domestic violence in Paphos in January

By Staff Reporter097
Fourteen cases were investigated by the family violence unit of the Paphos police in January, resulting in 15 arrests and the issuance of restraining orders for six people.

According to police, all cases reached the courts and there is a pending arrest warrant in another case.

Police said they received complaints not only through helplines but also by mail and from various government agencies.

Special importance is given to the cooperation with the social welfare services and the hospitals for the treatment of the victims.

