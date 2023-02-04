February 4, 2023

Yellow weather warning issued for Saturday night, Sunday

A yellow weather warning for rain and isolated storms on Sunday was issued by the Met office on Saturday.

The warning will be in place from midnight Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.

According to the warning, the bad weather is expected to hit the entire island and be more intense during the first eight hours of the warning.

Rainfall is expected to reach 55mm over 24 hours while hail is also expected.

