February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Averof Neophytou congratulates rivals

By Andria Kades05
cyprus presidential candidate averof neophytou, head of the governing right wing democratic rally party, attends a televised debate in nicosia
Disy's Averof Neophytou

Disy presidential hopeful Averof Neophytou appears to have conceded defeat and congratulated his rival candidates Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis, it emerged on Sunday.

According to Cybc, based on the results, Neophytou considered it a done deal and called both Christodoulides and Mavroyiannis to congratulate them.

He is expected to head to the presidential palace shortly to meet President Nicos Anastasiades.

At 83.8 per cent of the votes counted, Christodoulides was in the lead with 31.75 per cent and Mavroyiannis at 29.35 per cent. Neophytou had garnered 26.34 per cent.

Related Posts

Mavroyiannis pulls ahead of Neophytou in second place battle

Nick Theodoulou

Storm warning issued

Nikolaos Prakas

Presidential elections 2023 – Live

Staff Reporter

After brisk start, voter numbers slow later in day (Update 4)

Nick Theodoulou

Candidates sending texts to voters on polling day (Updated)

Andria Kades

No heating, electricity cut: voting mishaps

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign