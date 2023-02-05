February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus tourism revenue nears pre-pandemic levels

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
ayia napa tourism cyprus business now tourists famagusta 2

Cyprus’ tourism revenues for the period between January and November 2022 are estimated to have amounted to €2.3 billion, coming close to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

This reflects a significant improvement over the corresponding figure from 2021 when tourism revenues amounted to €1.45 billion, as well as the pandemic-plagued 2020, with severe travel restrictions resulting in a paltry figure of €382.9 million being generated from tourism.

Meanwhile, for the same period in 2019, which is considered a record year for Cypriot tourism, revenues reached €2.62 billion.

In their statement, the Statistical Service reported that tourism receipts in November 2022 reached €96.4 million compared to €104.2 million recorded in November 2021, marking a decrease of 7.5 per cent.

In addition, November arrivals reached 149,857 visitors. The average length of stay of tourists in Cyprus was 9 days.

Finally, the per capita expenditure for each tourist amounted to €643.38, while the daily expenditure amounted to €71.49.

