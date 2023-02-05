February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

God ordains a Covid free election

By CM Reader's View00
letters 1

This election Sunday all persons testing positive with Covid will be allowed to break their quarantine and go to vote. It is amazing that no one is in danger of catching Covid during the elections.

Let me explain; this is because there has been swift communication with God and the government, and it was agreed that everyone is safe whilst in the company of persons with Covid but only on election Sunday. I understand that there is now a fibre optics cable with the above and the Holy Synod may need to borrow this before the elections for the Paphos bishop.

Our scientific team (that advises the government on Covid matters) with all these expert doctors have said absolutely nothing just in case they lose their positions.

 

Nicholas Ross-Clunis, CMIOSH, MIIRSM, EurOSHM, chartered safety & health practitioner

Related Posts

Our View: Party stranglehold on political life a feature of election campaigns

CM: Our View

Nazi panzers and German leopards

Alper Ali Riza

Tales from the Coffeeshop: All bets on for next week’s election duel

Patroclos

Cyprus’ energy debacle: RES action needed ASAP

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Forcing collective agreements across the board is not a solution

CM: Our View

Our View: Policy of keeping Moscow happy not set in stone

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign