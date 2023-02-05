February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some voters taking photos of their votes

By Nick Theodoulou
iphone 410324 960 720

A slippery voter may have committed a crime as he allegedly tried to take a photograph of his ballot paper on Sunday.

The incident took place at a Paphos voting centre when officials caught him taking pictures, despite phones being banned inside the building.

He handed over one phone after entering the building but had secretly taken in a second phone.

A woman in Larnaca was also caught with her phone after it fell while she was filling in her ballot in the voting booth.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou was asked earlier in the week to comment on reports that some voters were being asked to provide proof of whom they vote for by taking a picture on their phone of their ballot.

He explained that mobile phones are strictly prohibited and in no case could they be used in the voting centres, neither during voting nor during the counting. Only the chief of the centre is allowed to use their phone, he concluded.

 

