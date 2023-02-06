February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Earthquake in Turkey caused ‘small tsunamis’ off Famagusta coast

By Iole Damaskinos0236
earthquake turkey strong
Photo source: CNA

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10km was recorded in the early hours of Monday in southern Turkey which was felt all over Cyprus.

According to the geological survey director, Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou, “small tsunamis” was recorded off the Famagusta coast but no damages were caused. However, had there been an underwater landslide, the consequences could have been catastrophic, Hadjigeorgiou told CyBC.

The earthquake was felt at 3:17am local time, in the Gaziantep area of Turkey close to the Syrian border. Six aftershocks of over 5 on the Richter scale followed.

The earthquake was strongly felt at a distance of almost 600 km from the epicenter in Turkey, Iraq, Georgia, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On Sunday a 3.6 earthquake struck 25km northeast of Paralimni just after 8am at a depth of 35km.

The geological survey department is monitoring the situation.

 

