Greek league game scrapped after officials discover goal height difference

The game between leaders AEK Athens and Atromitos was cancelled

A top flight Greek league game between leaders AEK Athens and Atromitos was cancelled on Sunday after the officials recorded different heights for the two goals.

The game was due to start in the afternoon but match officials crowded into the goals and used measuring tapes to determine their respective heights at the Peristeri stadium after visitors AEK flagged a potential issue.

The club said they had discovered that one crossbar was several centimetres lower than the other during a pitch inspection before kickoff.

Despite efforts and a half-hour delay, the issue could not be resolved for the game to start.

A Greek sports court will now decide whether the game will be rescheduled.

