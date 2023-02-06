February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man found with 13kg of cannabis jailed for nine years

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo: Larnaca airport

A 23-year-old man found guilty in a drug trafficking case involving around 13 kilograms of cannabis was sentenced to nine years in jail on Monday by the Larnaca criminal court.

According to police, on November 1 last year members of the Ykan drug squad and customs officers stopped the man at Larnaca airport to check his bags after he landed from another country.

Upon inspection, they found around 13 kilograms of dry cannabis in four different nylon bags. He was immediately arrested for importing drugs with intent to supply and placed in custody.

The matter was then taken to court, which, after a trial that lasted almost three months, sentenced him to nine years in jail.

The prison sentence take into account the time he has already spent in jail, as he has been in custody since November 10.

