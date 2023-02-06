Top 5 outsourcing agencies globally, and why analysts believe BruntWork’s Remote work model might make it a contender for the number one position

The outsourcing industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. A Grand View Research study found that the global business process outsourcing market size is anticipated to reach USD 525.2 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Outsourcing is an attractive option for businesses due to its cost-effectiveness and ability to provide access to a global supply of talent and resources. Outsourcing enables businesses to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Companies are increasingly turning to outsourcing to manage their non-core activities, such as back-office and customer service functions, freeing internal resources to focus on their core competencies.

Outsourcing allows businesses to access specialised talent and complete projects faster. Outsourcing can also improve productivity, as companies can get more done with less personnel and distribute tasks among different providers. In addition, it can help businesses stay competitive, as they can stay up to date with the latest technology and processes while still maintaining the necessary infrastructure and resources to keep the business running smoothly.

Choosing an outsourcing partner is an important decision that should not be taken lightly. It can significantly impact the success of your business and the quality of the services it provides. Doing due diligence and researching potential partners can help ensure that the right choice is made and a successful, long-term relationship is established. Here are the five best outsourcing agencies for companies across the globe.

BruntWork

BruntWork established expertise in building cost-effective, efficient, and scalable operational teams for businesses wanting to grow fast and effectively. The agency has recruited and trained thousands of agents from the Philippines, Colombia, and Eastern Europe on behalf of its clients. It has also deployed specialist teams across most operational functions, including telesales for both inbound and outbound campaigns, multi-channel customer support, data and analytics, digital marketing, digital content production, and web & app design. BruntWork makes it easier for companies to outsource their jobs to a distributed workforce who can perform these tasks virtually, in any language, anywhere in the world.

The company primarily hires Filipinos as it believes they are the most effective and efficient in accomplishing tasks and finishing huge projects. Several businesses note that the Philippines has the most educated, literate, and diligent virtual assistants, among other roles. The Philippines has free college and a 96% literacy rate. The nation is regarded as the top outsourcing location worldwide.

BruntWork has a remote-only outsourcing model as a risk mitigation strategy as it means that clients have no “single point of failure” and that productivity will not be affected in case of an event that would cause a lockdown.

Accenture

As one of the top outsourcing businesses, Accenture provides services in strategy, consulting, digital operations, and technologies. The business is divided into five operational segments: financial services, products, communications, health & public service, and resources. According to Fortune’s list of the most admired companies in the world, the corporation is ranked first in its sector.

One of its most known services is technical development support. The company addresses all phases of the application development lifecycle, from creating new apps to upgrading, administration, and support. Accenture can assist you in developing data-enabled operational models that adapt to the latest marketing era, boost employees’ performance, and satisfy the rising need for value delivery.

Accenture partners with some of the biggest companies in the world to provide better-outsourced services to its clients.

IBM

International Business Machines, or IBM, is not only the largest technology and consulting employer with operations in almost 170 nations. It’s also a reliable outsourcing company organised into five segments – cloud and cognitive software, global business services, global technology services, systems, and global financing.

IMB also provides access management, and more solutions are part of its security cycle. IBM Security Identity Manager supports the provisioning, delivery procedures, implementation, and monitoring of digital resources or elements in the company.

Telus Corporation

Telus is a Canadian outsourcing company specialising in telecommunications services and products, primarily for wireless and wireless voice and data services. It is involved in providing communications products and services, including data, Internet protocol, voice, entertainment, and video. In addition to outsourcing, Telus offers hosting, managed IT and cloud-based services, certain healthcare solutions, voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales.

UpWork

Upwork is quite different from the ones in this list because it is primarily a freelancing platform wherein businesses can outsource their functions to individuals or other companies. However, it is a viable option for those who want more flexibility in their outsourcing strategy, and UpWork can even help cut even more costs.

Conclusion

Although the platform enforces guidelines to protect companies and individuals, there are still many opportunities for things to go south. Going with independent freelancing platforms is only recommended for companies that are more particular about saving as much money as possible.

Companies can ensure they are getting the most out of their outsourcing arrangement by building a good connection with an outsourcing partner. This is necessary for a successful outsourcing partnership regardless of the company a business chooses. Even though its primary purpose is to offload some of the business processes, outsourcing does not mean completely letting go of a task. Outsourcing is still an internal strategy and should align with the organisation’s values and culture. A company’s customers and clients won’t know which processes are outsourced and which are not, so they will associate every experience with the staff, outsourced or in-house, as a reflection of the entire organisation.