February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot PE teacher refused entry to Turkey

By Andria Kades00
File photo: Tympou airport

A Turkish Cypriot PE teacher claimed he was refused entry into Turkey, which deemed him a “non admissible person” newspapers in the north reported on Monday.

A document posted by 46-year-old teacher Hasan Küdenler on social media cited law 6458.

“Thank you to our short-sighted administrators. I respectfully declare that I will not take a single step back,” he wrote.

Küdenler was traveling to Turkey for the semi-finals of a school championship. He was sent back to the north on the next flight. Küdenler heads the Namik Kemal volleyball team in north Famagusta.

Turkish Cypriot teachers union KTÖS announced it was standing by Küdenler side and would fight against the “mind-numbing” policy.

An increasing number of Turkish Cypriots face deportation for speaking out against Turkey.

 

