February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades heads to Brussels

By Jonathan Shkurko043
President Nicos Anastasiades is set to depart for Brussels on Wednesday, where he will participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the European Council.

The summit is set to discuss the ongoing migratory flows in Europe, as well as the best practices to curb it.

During the summit, Anastasiades will point out the disproportionate burden borne by Cyprus due to the increased migratory flows in recent years, while highlighting the role played by Turkey in the matter, which has often been described as instrumentalisation of the migrants.

The European Council will also discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as economic issues.

