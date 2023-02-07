February 7, 2023

Cyprus-China health agreement signed

By Jonathan Shkurko00
china

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation with China aimed at improving the quality of healthcare and medical services through the exchange of information, knowledge and expertise between the two countries.

Hadjipantela signed the memorandum with the Chinese ambassador Liu Yantao.

“Direct communication between experts of both countries on specific issues, such as infectious disease control and surveillance, hospital management and food safety, are at the basis of the memorandum,” a statement released by the health ministry said.

“This bilateral cooperation will improve our hospitals’ and clinics’ efficiency and functionality through the exchange of information,” Hadjipantela said.

“We know that together we can do more, and to this end the health ministry is pursuing international partnerships.”

Yantao also praised the memorandum, adding that mutual cooperation on public health is at the basis of the China-Cyprus relations.

 

