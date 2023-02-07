February 7, 2023

Eight day remand for 35kg of cannabis

The Limassol district court issued an eight-day remand against two people on Tuesday after police found 35 kilograms of cannabis at their house and storeroom.

The two people, a 27-year-old and a 22-year-old were arrested after the Ykan drug squad received a tip off to search the premises in Mesa Gitonia.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, officers found 35kg of cannabis and cannabis resin and the two were arrested.

They are now facing accusations of possession of narcotics with intent to supply, conspiracy to commit a felony and money laundering, a police statement released on Tuesday said.

 

 

 

