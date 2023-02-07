February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Large chunk of Paphos statue recovered

By Nick Theodoulou074
bronze statue girl with the hula hoop
Bronze statue: girl with the hula hoop

The biggest chunk of the stolen bronze statue has been uncovered in a rural area of Tremithousa.

The recovered piece includes torso, the head and one hand of the ‘girl with hula hoop’, which was cut loose from a public space in Paphos.

The theft of the statue, valued at €10,000, was stolen on January 28 and led to the arrest of four people – three men and a woman – while another suspect is still being sought.

It is understood that the suspects had sold other parts for scrap metal, for as little as €85.

A police spokesman said the case will be heard in court on February 17.

It was previously reported that CCTV footage showed the statue being hauled away and a motorcycle in the area coming and going as if on the lookout.

Related Posts

Failed second-round candidates ponder options

Nick Theodoulou

Fiery start to decisive Disy meeting (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Data commissioner received 25 cases of election meddling

Andria Kades

Paphos mayor says Anastasiades did not dismiss Akel partnership in 2008

Elias Hazou

Cyprus-China health agreement signed

Jonathan Shkurko

Eight day remand for 35kg of cannabis

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign