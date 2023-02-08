February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
15 years for smuggling 28kg of cannabis

By Nick Theodoulou014
cannabis big
Photo source CNA

A 42-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after he was caught with almost 28kg of cannabis as he arrived at Paphos airport.

The incident occurred last July when the drugs were found in his luggage, wrapped in 28 nylon packages.

He was swiftly arrested by the district’s drug squad (Ykan).

Paphos’ district criminal court handed down its hefty sentence after the perpetrator was found guilty on charges of illegally importing drugs with intent to supply, and money laundering.

