February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop says people should vote as they please

By Andria Kades00
Archbishop Georgios (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios on Wednesday announced every person was free to vote for whoever they wished for the presidential elections.

Speaking to reporters after a liturgy, he said “we do not doubt the love of the country for either of the candidates. People can vote for whomever they want, for the country to progress in peace and we can all try our hardest for our national issue.”

Nikos Christodoulides, running as an independent with the backing of centre parties, said the family of Archbishop Chrysostomos is supporting his candidacy, for which he said he was grateful for.

“This was the wish of the late Archbishop.”

Commenting on the bishopric elections set to take place on February 19, the archbishop said there was no ballot for voting on the Paphos bishop.

