February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus will be collecting goods for earthquake victims

By Nikolaos Prakas04
aftermath of the deadly earthquake in hatay
Children sit in a shopping cart near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

The civil defence on Wednesday announced centres across all districts, where people will be able to bring goods and supplies for those affected by devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

According to the announcement, collection through the EU civil protection mechanism will begin on Thursday and last until next Friday.

The items that are needed will be dry foods, sleeping bags, blankets, winter clothes and shoes, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and nappies for children and adults.

In Nicosia, people can donate at the Nicosia municipality building from 8am until 3pm, the Strovolos municipality building, Latsia municipality, Lakatamia municipality, and the Cyprus Red Cross.

People in Limassol can donate at the Limassol municipality, the Yermasoyia municipality, the Ypsonas municipality, the civil defence in Limassol, and the volunteerism commissioner centre in Limassol.

In Larnaca, people can go to the Larnaca municipality, the Leivadia municipality, the Aradippou municipality, the civil defence in Larnaca, and the volunteerism commissioner centre in Larnaca.

People in Famagusta will be able to go to the Dherynia municipality, the Paralimni municipality, the Sotira municipality, and the volunteerism council centre in Famagusta located in Liopetri.

Paphos residents will be able to the civil defence in Paphos, the Polis Chrysochou municipality, the volunteerism commissioner centre in Paphos, the Trimiklini community offices, and the Ayios Amvrosios community council.

