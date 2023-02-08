February 8, 2023

Planned upgrade for Paphos marina

By Nick Theodoulou0228
Paphos is set for a major investment boost after the council of ministers approved the upgrading of the Paphos marina, with the door now open for luxury cruise ships.

Along with cruise ships, the development will include residential and business spaces along with hotels.

“It’s been a matter under discussion for 30 years now, and the deputy ministry has been pressing for four years to get it under way,” deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios said after the meeting.

He added that the proposal was approved following a study having been carried out, along with consultations with key Paphos stakeholders.

“It’s a significant and major project, not just for Paphos but for Cyprus tourism overall,” Perdios said.

He clarified that the provisions allow for cruise ships of up to 220 metres, therefore meaning luxury vessels but not the colossal ones seen off Limassol.

Perdios explained that the development of the marina will still require further evaluations but that these are expected to be done so that by 2024 investors can get started.

Elsewhere, the Association of Cyprus Marinas welcomed the announcement which seemingly caught it off guard – as the group painted a different picture.

They agreed with the development but questioned the timing – “in the middle of an election, just ahead of the handover of government.”

They claimed that they were not kept in the loop on the matter.

They further criticised the deputy tourism ministry for not being in closer cooperation.

