February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Presidential candidate debate on Friday

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Andreas Mavroyiannis (right) as chief negotiator in Crans-Montana with Nikos Christodoulides (left)

Presidential candidates Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides will hold a debate on Omega TV Channel on Friday night, reports said on Wednesday.

According to reports in Politis, there will only be one debate ahead of the runoff elections on Sunday, February 12.

The debate will air at 9:15pm.

In Sunday’s first round election, Christodoulides took 32.04 per cent of the votes and Mavroyiannis who took 29.59 per cent.

