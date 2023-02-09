Cyprus Business Now

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) on Wednesday announced that a range of free seminars will soon become available to tourism sector professionals.

“The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises, within the framework of the INTERREG V-A Greece-Cyprus Cooperation programme 2014-2020 and the Re-Cult Magnum initiative, invites all professionals in the tourism sector, but also all those interested in getting to better know our cultural and religious heritage, to attend the training seminar, which is provided free of charge and aims to promote religious tourism in Greece and Cyprus,” Stek said in a statement.

According to the announcement, the Re-Cult Magnum initiative is a comprehensive strategy for the utilisation of the religious reserve, through the recording and digital imprinting of the various monuments, the creation of a single tourist brand and identity for Greece and Cyprus as religious tourism destinations are of particular interest.

This initiative also aims to promote the development of the relevant skills and knowledge of tourism professionals, members of the clergy, as well as scientists.

More information about the programme can be found on the project website, as well as on the Stek website.

A total of 10 seminars will be held covering all the districts of Cyprus. The seminars have a duration of 30 hours and those interested can attend them in person or online. Participants will receive a certificate of attendance.

The total registrations of motor vehicles in Cyprus increased by 18.8 per cent in January 2023, compared to January 2022, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, the total motor vehicle registrations reached 3,128 in January 2023, compared to 2,633 registrations in January 2022.

Passenger saloon car registrations increased by 16.1 per cent to 2,493, compared to 2,147 in the corresponding month in 2022.

Of the total passenger saloon cars, 1,273, a share of 51.1 per cent, were new vehicles, while 1,220, a share of 48.9 per cent, were used cars. Rental cars in particular saw a 53.1 per cent increase to 271.

In addition, bus registrations increased to 11 in January 2023, up from just 2 registrations in the same month of 2022.

Registrations of cargo vehicles increased to 350 in January 2023, compared to 280 in the corresponding month of 2022, marking an increase of 25 per cent. Specifically, light trucks increased by 30.7 per cent to 281, heavy trucks by 44.8 per cent to 42 and trailers by 225 per cent to 13, while rental vehicles decreased by 56.3 per cent to 14.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, February 8 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 97.73 points at 13:06 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.10 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 59.00 points, representing a rise of 0.10 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €61,875.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative, investment firm and hotel indexes all fell, dropping by 0.04 per cent, 0.11 per cent, 3.33 per cent and 0.17 per cent respectively.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+1.47 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.65 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-3.63 per cent), and Logicom (+1 per cent).