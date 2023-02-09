February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ATP & WTA ToursSportTennis

Djokovic on Indian Wells entry list but expected to miss out again

By Reuters News Service00
iqdi7ekpafkknpybr4mblftcre
Novak Djokovic is one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world

Novak Djokovic was named on the entry list for the upcoming Indian Wells tennis tournament on Wednesday, but he is expected to be barred from travelling to the United States to compete due to his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serbian world number one is a five-time champion at the ATP 1000 event but has not played a match on the hard courts in the Southern California desert since 2019.

The United States has in place a vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers that is not expected to be lifted before main draw action kicks off on March 9.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration last month said it would lift COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas recently said that it would be a “disgrace” if Djokovic was not allowed to compete at Indian Wells and other tournaments in the United States this year. Read full story

Haas said Indian Wells organisers would do everything to help Djokovic’s chances of playing.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status.

He regained entry into the tournament this year and won it to claim a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking.

The 35-year-old has previously stated he would miss Grand Slams rather than have a COVID vaccine.

Even if Djokovic is unable to compete at Indian Wells there will still be plenty of talent on show.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal, teenage world number two Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Taylor Fritz were among those named on Wednesday’s entry list.

One the women’s side, world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and rising Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will compete for the prestigious title.

Related Posts

Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back against Leeds

Reuters News Service

Tottenham set to be without injured Lloris for eight weeks

Reuters News Service

Man City hire £80,000 a day Pannick as defence counsel

Reuters News Service

Qatari investors ‘set to bid for Manchester United’

Reuters News Service

‘Chosen One’ fulfils destiny as LeBron claims NBA scoring record

Reuters News Service

No Hollywood ending for Wrexham as Sheffield United win FA Cup thriller

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign