Cyprus Business Now

The University of Cyprus this week announced that five positions have been made available at the KIOS Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence, as part of an undergraduate research opportunities programme for the summer of 2023.

“The KIOS Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence provides an excellent environment for conducting top-level research in the area of Information and Communications Technology,” the university said.

The centre aims at interdisciplinary interaction and promotes collaboration between industry, universities and research organisations in high-tech areas of global importance,” it added.

According to the university, the centre focuses on the monitoring, management, control and security of large-scale critical infrastructure, including power generation, transmission and distribution systems, water supply networks, transport systems, telecommunications networks, health systems, as well as emergency management and response.

Selected students will work with the academics and researchers of the Centre of Excellence across a number of research projects.

Positions are open to students from all disciplines who believe they can work and contribute to technological research projects.

Students can work in a number of areas of intelligent monitoring, control and security, including intelligent transport systems, smart water networks, next-generation telecommunication systems and networks, power systems, smart grids and renewable energy integration.

Furthermore, other areas of research include robotics, embedded and IoT hardware and software systems, disaster management, as well as biomedical and healthcare systems.

“The hours and period of employment are flexible, however, it is expected that those selected will work 30 hours per week on average,” the university said.

The duration of employment will be agreed upon with the selected students and can be from 4-8 weeks (between June 6 and July 28, 2023) and will include a mandatory presence in the week between July 24-28. The salary is set at €200 per week.

Interested parties are invited to submit their CV and a detailed copy of their grades online at the link: https://applications.ucy.ac.cy/recruitment/main by March 31, 2023:

The university noted that applications with incomplete information will not be evaluated.

For more information about the Research Centre, you can visit its website http://www.kios.ucy.ac.cy or call 22893454.

Cyprus’ trade deficit increased by 33 per cent, a total of €1.74 billion, in 2022, with the significant increase in exports failing to offset the even greater increase in imports, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

According to the preliminary data cited in the report, the deficit stood at €7.02 billion for the period between January and December 2022, compared to €5.27 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

The total imports of goods for the period January and December 2022 amounted to €11.2 billion, compared to €8.65 billion in 2021, an increase of 29.5 per cent.

The total exports of goods during the same period stood at €4.17 billion, compared to €3.37 billion in 2021, marking an increase of 23.8 per cent.

The total imports of goods in December 2022 amounted to €800 million, compared to €723.6 million in December 2021, registering an increase of 10.6 per cent.

Imports from other EU Member States stood at €505.1 million and from third countries €294.8 million, compared to €456.9 million and €266.7 million respectively in December 2021.

Imports in December 2022 include the transfer of financial ownership of mobile transport equipment and had a total value of €64.6 million, compared to €23.7 million in December 2021.

The total exports of goods in December 2022 stood at €590.5 million, compared to €351.4 million in December 2021, marking an increase of 68.1 per cent.

Exports to other EU Member States amounted to €78.9 million and to third countries €511.6 million, compared to €79.7 million and €271.6 million respectively in December 2021.

Exports in December 2022 include the transfer of financial ownership of mobile transport equipment (ships and aircraft) and had a total value of €412.3 million, compared to €173.7 million in December 2021.

Moreover, according to the finalised data by the Cyprus Statistical Service, the total imports of goods amounted to €1 billion in November 2022, compared to €937.1 million in November 2021, marking an increase of 7.7 per cent.

Exports of domestically produced goods, including ship and aircraft supplies, amounted to €97.7 million in November 2022, compared to €145.9 million in November 2021, registering a drop of 33 per cent.

The value of exports of industrial products for November 2022 amounted to €90.8 million compared to €138.7 million in November 2021, while the value of exports of agricultural products for November 2022 amounted to €5.9 million, compared to €6 million in November 2021.

Exports of foreign products, including ship and aircraft supplies, amounted to €248.1 million in November 2022, compared to €223.7 million in November 2021, marking an increase of 10.9 per cent.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, February 9 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 97.45 points at the end of the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.32 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 58.83 points, representing a drop of 0.32 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €71,273.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the investment firm and hotel indexes rose by 1.91 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively.

The main index fell by 0.28 per cent while the alternative index dropped by 0.02 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-1.45 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-0.64 per cent), Petrolina (no change), Louis (-0.6 per cent), and Blue Island (+6.82 per cent).