February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fifth arrest for stolen statue

By Nikolaos Prakas00
statue

Paphos police have arrested a fifth person in connection with the burglary of the Girl with Hula Hoop bronze statue in Paphos, authorities said on Friday.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou police arrested a 49-year-old individual in connection with the burglary.

The 49-year-old was arrested on Thursday night, while four other are already in custody over the incident.

The trial date for all the suspects will begin on February 17, at the Paphos district court.

Nicolaou said that it seemed the people stole the statue, valued at $10,000, to sell the metal for €85.

A large chunk of the stolen bronze statue was uncovered in a rural area of Tremithousa.

The recovered piece included the torso, the head and one hand of the girl, which was cut loose from a public space in Paphos.

