February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area

By Reuters News Service00
paris street scene shooting
File photo

A man in Paris fired shots from his balcony window in Paris’ 15th district and the police have intervened, a police source said on Friday, adding no-one was injured.

The Prefecture de Police said on Twitter the area around the rue Saint-Amand in Paris 15th district had been cordoned off and it was asking people to stay away.

BFM-TV said the man had fired seven shots. Daily Le Parisien said the man, who was old and possibly drunk, fired the shots in the air before barricading himself.

