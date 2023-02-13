February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire damages home in Peyia

By Iole Damaskinos0173
fire engine 03
File photo

The wooden pergola of a house in Peyia caught on fire on Sunday, resulting in extensive damages to the home, the fire service reported on Monday.

The fire service received a call on Sunday shortly before 3pm about the pergola catching fire and responded with two fire engines, bringing the fire under control within ten minutes.

From the fire and heat, the pergola, an aluminum door and three aluminum windows of the house were damaged.

The owners, who were inside at the time, were unharmed.

According to the fire service, the fire appears to have been caused by a plastic bag containing ashes from the fireplace, which had been placed on a pile of briquettes on the veranda.

 

