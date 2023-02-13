February 13, 2023

Macron congratulates Christodoulides in Greek

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Foreign leaders on Monday continued sending congratulations to president-elect Nikos Christodoulides with French President Emmanuel Macron even doing do in Greek.

“Dear Nikos Christodoulides, congratulations for your election. For our Europe and our common Mediterranean, we will continue to work together as we did with your predecessor, Nicos Anastasiades, whom I warmly thank,” he wrote.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, arrangements are underway for a call between Christodoulides and Macron.

Later on, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the chorus, expressing his country’s readiness to extend the ongoing cooperation.

“Sincere congratulations to Nikos Christodoulides on winning the elections of the President of the Republic of Cyprus,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

“Ukraine appreciates the support of Cyprus in this difficult time for our country. I’m ready for active cooperation for the benefit of our states and peoples.”

On Sunday messages to Christodoulides included ones from President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

