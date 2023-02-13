February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar congratulates Christodoulides

By Andria Kades05
tatar
Turkish Cypriot leader ErsinTatar

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Monday called president-elect Nikos Christodoulides to congratulate him for his election.

The initiative was undertaken by Tatar, a statement by Christodoulides’ campaign office specified.

Christodoulides conveyed his condolences for the Turkish Cypriot community and the families of the victims from the deathly earthquake in Turkey. At the same time he stressed Cyprus’ readiness to offer any help needed.

During the call, Christodoulides also told Tatar the existing situation over the Cyprus problem does not benefit either of the two communities. He also expressed his readiness to restart talks on the agreed framework to resolve the Cyprus problem.

According to the statement, Christodoulides also expressed his readiness to meet Tatar as soon as possible – for which he will also notify the UN.

Tatar refrained from responding, the statement stated.

