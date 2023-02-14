February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal Party event on Ledra Street

By Nikolaos Prakas054
The Animal Party will be giving out plants and other small gifts along with information leaflets on the importance of biodiversity for Valentine’s Day, an announcement said on Tuesday.

Members and volunteers will gather at the main square at the start of Ledra Street in Nicosia, where from noon until 3pm they will give out small plants and other gifts, as they believe Valentine’s Day should be about spreading love to all, included to house pets.

“The day of love and lovers is well celebrated among people. But this love should not be limited to our own kind. Love and compassion must be extended to our animals, our pets and in general to all species that enrich and decorate nature, fauna, biodiversity and thus support humans. Let us all celebrate this day of love with peace and compassion,” the party said in an announcement.

