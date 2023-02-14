February 14, 2023

Drug smugglers jailed for eight and nine years

Three men aged 21, 39 and 45 were jailed on Tuesday for offences related to drug smuggling, committed in September last year.

The 21-year-old appeared before Larnaca district court and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to the police report, on September 25 he arrived at Larnaca airport, where customs officers and members of drug squad Ykan found 2,800g of cocaine in his luggage.

He was arrested on the spot and taken into custody for the purpose of investigating a case of supply of drugs by another person, smuggling, possession, and possession with the intent to supply, Ykan said.

Meanwhile, Paphos district court ordered a 39-year-old Paphos resident jailed for nine years for another case of drug smuggling.

Police said that on September 27, a package arrived through a courier service that was found to contain 8.154kg of cannabis.

Testimonies led police to the 39-year-old and another suspect, 45, the former of which was handed a six-month sentence after being found guilty of forgery and impersonation.

