February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Faulty chimney causes fire in three-storey Emba house

By Staff Reporter00
Photo source: CNA

Fire broke out on Monday shortly after 9 pm in a three-storey house in Emba village in Paphos.

The police and the fire services arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control within 25 minutes.

The owners, who were indoors at the time, escaped unscathed but the plasterboard and wooded framing surrounding the fireplace were damaged.

The fire appears to have been caused by a faulty chimney.

