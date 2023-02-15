February 15, 2023

Funding for social welfare programmes

The cabinet on Wednesday approved €18 million in support for various social welfare programmes as part of the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The plan includes money for includes setting up multipurpose centres and childcare centres, as well as accommodation structures for children, teenagers with disorders, people with disabilities and people in need of long-term care.

The plan is addressed to local government authorities and NGOs which can receive funding to cover costs related to the construction or purchase of a property, the renovation or upgrading of an existing property and the purchase of equipment.

The grant amounts to 100 per cent of the investments that will be selected to a maximum funding per project of €500,000.

During the first phase that covers the period up until the end of 2024, funding will be given for the creation or expansion of at least 11 childcare centres for children aged 0-4 years, and two structures for adults with long-term care needs. These would be small structures integrated into the community capable of caring for up to 10 people.

By June 2026, a total of 30 organisations are expected to have been given grants in the childcare sector and six for the creation of structures that will offer care services to adults.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

