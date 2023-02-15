February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man caught picking up cannabis stash from plastic pipe

By Nikolaos Prakas00
cannabis big
File photo: CNA

Police arrested a 26-year-old man after they found him trying to collect 200g of cannabis in Paphos, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, the man, a Paphos resident, was reported by witnesses who said they saw him trying to collect the cannabis, which was hidden in a plastic pipe.

Police arrived at the scene, arrested the suspect and seized the cannabis in the pipe, which weighed around 174g.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, police also found three more grammes of cannabis, they said.

Hidden in bushes in the area, police also found a precision scales and a plastic container with 31g of cannabis.

The total of amount of cannabis seized by police was 208g.

