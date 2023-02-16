February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides met with Green Party head Theopemptou

By Staff Reporter00
Nikos Christodoulides
Nikos Christodoulides

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides and Green Party head Charalambos Theopemptou agreed to maintain a constructive dialogue during a meeting on Thursday.

In a press release published after the meeting, Christodoulides said his vision for a government of broad social acceptance includes the Green Party’s contribution.

He told Theopemptou that he is ready for constructive cooperation and is open to new suggestions from the Greens, especially in matters concerning the environment.

The two politicians exchanged views on current issues and the challenges that must be prioritized by the new government, agreeing to keep up the dialogue between them.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Chamber of commerce pleased with new halloumi PDO specs

Antigoni Pitta

Vote for Paphos bishop on Sunday

Jonathan Shkurko

Anastasiades receives credentials of Russian, Japanese envoys

Gina Agapiou

Disy leader contender: we must become a great party again (Updated)

Andria Kades

Man arrested for attempted abduction of minor

Gina Agapiou

Man jailed for drink driving

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign