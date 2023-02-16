February 16, 2023

Christodoulides to meet with Tatar next week

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides will meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar next week, it was announced on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Christodoulides’ political office, the social meeting will take place at 11am on February 23 at the official residence of Colin Stewart, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus in the buffer zone, near the old Nicosia airport.

On Monday, 24 hours after being elected president, Christodoulides had expressed his readiness to meet Tatar as soon as possible.

The president-elect conveyed this to the United Nations office in Cyprus, which said it would facilitate the meeting.

Christodoulides will take the oath of office as president on February 28.

