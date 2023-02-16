February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Disy leader contender: we must become a great party again

By Andria Kades01
demetriou
Demetris Demetriou

Disy MP Demetris Demetriou announced on Thursday he was running for the party’s leadership position, resigning as party spokesman.

He stressed he would take up the issue of people who were struck off the party in the past year, as Disy cannot be a divisive party.

“I believe we need to return to our principled position, that we are not a party of write-offs,” he said.

“For Disy to become the great and strong protagonist of political life again, it cannot be done with a divisive manner and divisive actions.”

The last write-off which went public was that of president-elect Nikos Christodoulides, when he submitted his candidacy for the presidential elections.

Demetriou said he was resigning from his current post as party spokesman as he could not be taking advantage of his position, “which was one trusted to me by (Disy leader) Averof Neophytou.”

His announcement follows that of Harris Georgiades, currently Disy’s deputy leader, who is also running for party leader.

 

