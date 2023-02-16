February 16, 2023

Man wanted for murder arrested in Nicosia

murder nicosia scene
Section of road cordoned off after fatal shooting in Nicosia

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 22-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with an investigation into a murder that took place on February 5.

The 22-year-old man is set to appear in front of the Nicosia court on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 9:40pm on February 5, when police received a report that shots had been fired in a central Nicosia street.

Police arrived at the scene where they found a 21-year-old seriously wounded.

The victim was immediately taken to Nicosia general hospital, where it was confirmed he had been shot in the head.

Despite doctors’ efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45pm.

