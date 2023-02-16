The best Cryptos of 2023: An insight into Fantom (FTM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) doing so well during phase 7 of the presale, and Fantom (FTM) and Cosmos (ATOM) both recently partnering with large enterprises, now could be the perfect time to invest in these top cryptos. Let’s take a look at what makes each of these three tokens so unique and why they could be the best cryptos of 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The present economic system has favored only the wealthiest and most well-connected individuals, but with the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), that is about to change drastically.

With the help of blockchain technology, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) simplifies investing in high-growth startups by tokenizing equity into NFTs. This process allows for the fractionization of equity, eliminating the need for high denominations on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is great news for those interested in investing in high-growth startups, as the tokenization of equity opens up previously unattainable opportunities. For startups, this means access to a much larger pool of investors and capital.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) streamlines the funding process even further with the use of smart contracts that automate the transfer of equity ownership. There is now no need for manual paperwork or middlemen on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which saves both time and money.

Ready to access boundless financial opportunities? Unlock them with ORBN — a utility token that grants access to all of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s features. ORBN can even be staked in the wallet to earn extra rewards.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is currently open at a discounted price and is creeping closer to full capacity. If you’re interested, now could be the time to join in.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) stands apart from other smart contract platforms by utilizing cutting-edge Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to deliver fast, trustworthy transactions. This means that Fantom (FTM) can process up to 300,000 transactions per second — significantly faster than other platforms.

Fantom (FTM)’s performance is thanks to the performance-enhancing features of the Lachesis Protocol, which is designed to reduce network congestion and increase scalability. This makes Fantom (FTM) an ideal solution for those wanting to make fast and secure transactions.

While unique, Fantom (FTM) remains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) so developers can easily create and deploy decentralized applications that work with Ethereum-based tokens, too.

It’s no surprise that Fantom (FTM) is seeing an increased amount of attention from major corporations. Recently, Fantom (FTM) announced that the Afghanistan Ministry of Industry and Commerce would be using Fantom (FTM)’s technology for their digital trade platforms.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos(ATOM), utilizing the ATOM cryptocurrency, has developed a system of interconnected blockchains that prioritize scalability and seamless interoperability. The goal of the team behind Cosmos (ATOM) is to establish a decentralized network of blockchains, referred to as the “Internet of Blockchains”.

Cosmos (ATOM) operates using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, meaning that network validators can earn rewards for staking ATOM on Cosmos (ATOM). This incentivizes people to join the Cosmos (ATOM) network and contribute to its further growth and development.

As Cosmos (ATOM)’s reputation continues to grow, Cosmos (ATOM) is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for projects and companies of all sizes, including Asia Digital Bank, Forte, and Wormhole Bridge.

If Cosmos (ATOM) can keep up its current trajectory and continue to deliver successful projects, it could be one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in 2023.

