February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Green party to plant trees in fire-stricken village

By Iole Damaskinos
A tree planting event is to be held at the fire-stricken village of Melini, in Larnaca, to mark the 27th anniversary of the movement, the Green party announced on Friday..

The tree planting will take place on Saturday 18 at 10.00am.

“The movement has always fought for the greening of Cyprus in general and in cities in particular,” the announcement stated.

Volunteers are encouraged and invited to bring their own hoes, spades, and shovels, as well as their reusable water bottles to minimise the plastic consumption and litter at the site.

The meeting point is the entrance to the village.

