Limassol port operator invested €8.7 million since taking over

Limassol port management company DP World Limassol on Friday announced that it has completed six years as operator of the multi-purpose and cruise terminal, stating that it remains committed to transforming the terminal into a major cruise and trading hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since taking over in 2017, DP World Limassol has welcomed more than 550 cruise ships and 500,000 passengers and processed around 5,000 commercial vessels and four million tonnes of cargo.

In addition, over the past six years, the company also moved over 160,000 vehicles.

The company stated that since taking over, it has invested over €8.7 million in equipment, infrastructure, and technology, boosting the port’s efficiency and competitiveness.

Beyond procuring new cranes, container handlers, forklifts, and Internal Transfer Vehicles, the company has also invested heavily in digital solutions and automation systems.

“Most importantly, the company introduced an updated Terminal Operating System and moved all operations-related activities to the cloud,” the company said.

“It also started offering digital payment solutions and implemented an Automated Rostering System that enables the deployment of personnel based on business demands, while it automated the port’s Security Gate Access Control System using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology,” it added.

These upgrades, DP World Limassol explained, have improved the port’s efficiency and resilience, allowing the majority of the vessels to berth on arrival and reducing the average turnaround time for external hauliers to 13 minutes.

“At the same time, with Cyprus ramping up its hydrocarbons programme, its role as the only shore base logistics service provider has become extremely important, as the Company is a key partner of the energy giants carrying out exploratory drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” the company said.

What is more, the Company also had a central role in the historic launch of the Cyprus-Greece ferry link, which resumed operations after 21 years.

The ferry link carried out 22 return trips last summer, departing from and arriving at the Cruise Terminal operated by DP World Limassol.

At the same time, the company said that remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to the local community, by supporting various initiatives and civil society organisations every year.

Additionally, the company also offers internships to students at the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) pursuing shipping-related studies and carries out regular beach clean-ups in cooperation with CYMEPA.

“Over the past six years, we have worked closely with the Government, shippers, port users, and other stakeholders across the global supply chain, to support the country’s growth,” DP World Limassol CEO Nawaf Abdulla said.

“By undertaking a series of targeted investments, as part of DP World Limassol’s long-term investment plan, we improved the port’s overall performance, attracting major cruise lines and International Oil Companies (IOCs),” he added.

Furthermore, Abdulla said that the company is extremely proud of its achievements so far and believes that the port is able to take on an even bigger role in the coming years.

“This year, our company aims to make more investments in equipment and automation, while the terminal’s outlook looks incredibly positive, as we expect to welcome over 200 cruise ships,” Abdulla concluded.