Christodoulides expected to announce cabinet by end of next week

Newly-elected president Nikos Christodoulides started holding high-level meetings and deliberations while he is expected to make personal contacts with those he intends to include in his government next week.

The president-elect said he does not feel any pressure about the selection of his 11 ministers, deputy ministers and commissioners, Philenews reported. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on February 28 while the first session of the new cabinet will be held on March 1.

It is understood that Christodoulides will be in Paphos this weekend where he will take time to rest and clarify some things before he starts making decisions.

As of Monday, he will make personal contacts with the people he intends to appoint as ministers as well as those to work in the west and east wings of the presidential palace from March, including the deputy minister to the president, the director of the president’s office and the government spokesperson.

Media reported that the president-elect is expected to announce names by the end of next week.

He reiterated that he will remain “true to his contract with the people”. Among his campaign promises was that his government will have equal gender representation.

Ahead of March 1, when the new president will officially take on his presidential duties, Christodoulides has started holding high-level meetings and deliberations on substantive issues like the Cyprus problem, labour and economy.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has invited Christodoulides to visit Egypt during their telephone conversation on Thursday night. Accepting the invitation, Christodoulides said there are huge prospects for further strengthening the bilateral relations of the two countries.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also said on Saturday he is expecting the newly elected Cyprus president in Athens to discuss issues of interest.

The choice for ministers is in the absolute power of the president, however there are some basic requirements provided in the constitution.

According to the 1960’s document, ministers must be citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and has the qualifications required to stand for election as an MP.

This means that they must not have been convicted of an offence of disgrace or moral turpitude or have been disqualified from standing as a candidate by a decision of a competent court on account of any electoral offence. The person chosen must not be suffering from a mental illness that renders them incapable of performing the duties of a member of parliament, the relevant law states.

Moreover, ministers must be over 21 years of age according to a 2019 amendment which lowered the age limit from 25 to 21.

Ministerial office is incompatible with that of an MP or of a member of a community or municipal council, including the mayor, or with that of a member of armed forces or of security forces of the Republic, or with any other public or municipal office or position.

No academic qualifications are mentioned in the constitution.