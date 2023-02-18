February 18, 2023

Manchester City held at Forest to fall behind Arsenal in title race

premier league nottingham forest v manchester city
Manchester City's Jack Grealish dispossessed of the ball by a Nottingham Forest player at the City Ground

Manchester City fell two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after being held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arsenal left it very late to beat Aston Villa 4-2 earlier on Saturday and climbed back to the top of the standings, putting pressure on City to earn victory at Forest, with the visitors starting the encounter at a blistering pace.

City dominated possession and deservedly took the lead four minutes before the break with Bernardo Silva slamming the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

The visitors should have doubled their advantage midway through the second half but the usually lethal Erling Haaland hit the crossbar from close range before blazing the rebound over the top.

That miss proved pivotal as, out of nowhere, Forest’s January signing Chris Wood tapped home at the far post to level six minutes from time and lift the roof off a damp City Ground.

The champions threw everything at Forest in search of a dramatic late winner but they could not break the hosts’ resistance, leaving City two points behind Arsenal having played one game more. Forest climbed to 13th.

Elsewhere, Everton beat Leeds at home, Bournemouth and Fulham earned important away wins at Wolves and Brighton, and Brentford drew at home against Crystal Palace.

