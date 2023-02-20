February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to meet Stewart ahead of Tatar meeting

By Nikolaos Prakas00
President-elect Nikos Christodoulides will meet with UN Special Representative and Unficyp chief Colin Stewart on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

During the meeting, Christodoulides is expected to discuss the current state of affairs and the stagnation in the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides will be meeting Tatar on Thursday at an unofficial meeting.

Speaking to Alpha TV, Christodoulides spokeswoman Marilena Evangelou said that momentum has been created with the election of the president and his readiness to overcome the impasse.

She added that Christodoulides is placing importance on the EU Summit in March, which will be his first. The president-elect has set a goal of having more active involvement of the EU in the developments in the Cyprus issue and it is expected that he will have important meetings in Brussels on this matter.

Evangelou said that Christodoulides has requested a meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations who will be in Brussels during those days and his response is awaited.

The president-elect will also meet with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

The spokeswoman added that Christodoulides has prepared a plan with his thoughts on how to restart Cyprus negotiations with the main pillar being EU-Turkish relations.

