Disy leadership race heats up: Annita puts name in hat (update 2)

Current Disy party leader Averof Neophytou is set to follow deputy leader Harris Georgiades in bowing out of the race for the leadership of the party to make way for House President Annita Demetriou who submitted her own candidacy shortly before time ran out on Tuesday.

Candidacies have been submitted ahead of a party vote on March 11.

So far, party spokesman Demetris Demetriou has put his name in for the seat of part leader, while Georgiades at the Disy offices met his team and then withdrew from the race.

The official process to submit nominations will close at 1pm and requires each candidate submit 100 signatures of individuals who back their candidacy.

Speaking after submitting his nomination, the party spokesman said: “The goal is to unify the pieces of the Disy party.”

He said that he will not withdraw his candidacy regardless of whether the house president registers herself as a candidate or not.

In his statement withdrawing his candidacy, Georgiades said that the short timeframe had made it “difficult” to continue in the running.

“However, the main reason is that the reasons I had for running have changed,” he said, without alluding further.

He said that change was certain within the party, and this fact satisfied him.

Neophytou, who was also a presidential candidate in the latest elections, is at the Disy offices, but is expected to make a statement later.

The house president arrived shortly 12:30pm within the timeframe to submit her nomination.

Arriving, she said: “I will run for the Disy party leadership. I spoke with members and friends in Disy. The joint demand is the invitation for stability.”

She thanked Neophytou and Georgiades, while also thanking her opponent Demetriou for his professionalism.

Neophytou became party leader in 2013, when Nicos Anastasiades stepped down to take on his duties as president of the Republic.