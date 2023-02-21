February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man sentenced to 3.5 years for arson

By Andria Kades00
arson
File photo

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday over an arson attack in Larnaca last summer.

The Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court found the man guilty of stealing a car and then setting it on fire on July 4 last year.

At the time, police was notified that on the Larnaca-Limassol highway near Klavdia a car was on fire.

The vehicle had been reported stolen since June 22, 2022. The perpetrator was arrested on July 8.

Related Posts

Rights of mother whose child extradited to USA not violated: ECHR

Andria Kades

Tax on Turkish Cypriot salaries for earthquake relief scrapped

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Manifestly inadequate’ fine increased ten fold

Nick Theodoulou

MPs thwart government plan to appoint gaming commissioners

Elias Hazou

Disy leadership race narrows to Demetriou v Demetriou (update 5)

Nikolaos Prakas

Lawyers say blocked from viewing file on collapsed hotel

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign