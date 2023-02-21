February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested after illegal transfer of €1.5 million

By Jonathan Shkurko00
handcuffs5

A 51-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in Limassol for allegedly transferring around €1.5 million from her company’s account to another account without authorisation.

According to the police, a 47-year-old man working at the company as a director reported that the 51-year-old, also a director, made unauthorised payments to another company, which resulted in fines being issued by the tax department.

Following a thorough investigation of the company’s accounts, registered in the name of the 47-year-old director, it emerged that the accused transferred around €1.5 million to an unknown foreign account.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the woman on Monday and she was taken into custody on Tuesday.

She will have to defend herself against accusations of company theft and money laundering.

 

Related Posts

New US ambassador presents her credentials

Jonathan Shkurko

Christodoulides reiterates two-state solution not up for discussion

Nick Theodoulou

1,000 seeking shelter in the north after earthquakes

Jonathan Shkurko

Police issue further warning over scam messages

Jonathan Shkurko

For second time Norway court acquits father who kidnapped child in Cyprus

Antigoni Pitta

Sofia Moutidou is coming to town

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign