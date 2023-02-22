February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cabinet extends subsidies on electricity bills

By Andria Kades08
ΠτΔ – Υπουργικό Συμβούλιο // por – coun
The cabinet meeting on Wednesday (PIO)

Subsidies for electricity bills have been extended for another two months in a bid to tackle inflationary pressures, the Cabinet decided on Wednesday.

The budget amounts to €30 million for the bills expected in March and April, and concern energy consumption for the period of January and February.

It is expected to cover 449,000 homes and 111,500 businesses as well as water pumping for water supply and irrigation. The subsidy will cover domestic, commercial and industrial uses for water supply for irrigation or rainwater pumping on a bi-monthly basis.

Wednesday’s Cabinet session is the last to be chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades as he prepares to leave for office before newly elected Nikos Christodoulides takes over on March 1.

So far, the government has earmarked €58.4m to over one million electricity bills issued between September 1, 2022 and January 31, this year. Specifically, 1,353,088 bills have been affected by the subsidies, the deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou specified.

Related Posts

Arrest for drug driving

Jonathan Shkurko

Man gets seven months for assault

Jonathan Shkurko

Forestry department issues warning ahead of Green Monday

Nikolaos Prakas

An ordinary guy with some ‘dangerous’ ideas

Theo Panayides

Man escapes police custody in Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Rio-inspired carnival party at Ayia Napa Marina

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign