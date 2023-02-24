February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Big drugs bust in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police on Thursday seized around 22 kilograms of cannabis, 400 grams of cocaine, a gun and a large sum of money exceeding €50,000 in a large-scale operation carried out in cooperation with the Ykan drug squad in Paphos.

Shortly after 1.30pm, police officers stopped a car driven by a 23-year-old man for a check. When searching the car, they found 22 separate packages containing a total of 22 kilograms of dry cannabis. The man was immediately arrested.

After obtaining information from him, officers also arrested a 21-year-old woman at 2.30pm, seizing around 400 grams of cocaine and a gun from her car. They also found 25 illegal fireworks.

Meanwhile, the first arrest also led to the identification of the cannabis supplier, a 43-year-old man, who was also arrested and taken into custody.

Three other arrests, also part of the operation and investigation into the drug trafficking case, took place on Thursday evening. Two men, aged 43 and 28, and a woman aged 43 were identified as part of the drug ring and arrested.

Further searches carried out at the premises indicated by the three people led to the discovery of almost €50,000 in cash, presumably obtained from the drugs’ sale. The place where the money was found belongs to a 28-year-old, who was not arrested but was brought to the closest police station for questioning.

 

